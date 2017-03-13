City of Wichita installs spinning globe of fun in downtown park

All of a sudden, it just popped up - right there in the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park : A giant, spinning, climbable globe, situated in the center of a patch of green turf. The addition, though artistic looking, is not the latest piece of public art to land at the hip, year-and-a-half-old park at 121 E. Douglas, which hosts food trucks and diners throughout the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.