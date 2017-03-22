CASE Wichita Plant Produces 300,000th CASE Skid Steer/CTL
CASE Construction Equipment announces that its manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas has produced its 300,000th CASE skid steer/compact track loader. The commemorative edition TR270 compact track loader rolled off the production line on March 13th, 2017 and will be shipped to Southeastern Equipment Co.
