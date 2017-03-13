By this time next week, Wichita should have two new restaurants
One is Livingston's Diner , which closed down its old space at 832 N. Webb Road in early February to make the move to a bigger space in the former Cinnamon's Deli spot at Cambridge Market, 21st and Webb Road. Owner Jeanne Shaft is targeting March 20 as the opening date on the new Livingston's, which now has its new sign in place.
