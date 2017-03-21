Bombardiera s Wichita jet center receives FAA award

Bombardier Business Aircraft's Wichita Service Center has received the FAA's highest award for maintenance for a 16th consecutive year. The Montreal-based planemaker said the Wichita center, which services Bombardier's Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets, was among five of its centers in the U.S. to receive the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence.

