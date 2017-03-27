Body of missing Wichita man found in field, family says
Family members confirmed that the body of John Wilson was found late Monday afternoon in a field on Spirit AeroSystems property. Wilson, 64, who suffered from dementia, disappeared on Dec. 16, 2015.
