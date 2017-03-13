Big Ditch name change would honor, remember Mitchell

Sedgwick County commissioner Jim Howell made a good suggestion to rename the Wichita-Valley Center Floodway - better known as the Big Ditch - after M.S. "Mitch" Mitchell, who died earlier this month at age 91. Mitchell was the flood-control superintendent in the 1950s and a key figure in designing and creating the floodway that runs through Valley Center and west Wichita. Though controversial at the time of its planning and construction, the floodway has saved Wichita and its residents from many damaging and costly floods.

