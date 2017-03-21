B-29 a Doca tour starts in Wichita, includes EAA AirVenture

The Boeing B-29 Bomber known as "Doc" will be on display at a public open house on April 22 at Yingling Aviation, Doc's Friends announced Tuesday. The Wichita open house will kick off a first-half 2017 tour schedule for the World War II bomber that will include stops at the following airshows: Defenders of Liberty show at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La., May 6-7; Wings Over Whiteman at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Mo., June 10-11; and the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis., July 24-30.

