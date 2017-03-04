Autopsy finds suicide cause of death ...

Autopsy finds suicide cause of death in deputy shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Robert Raff has been appointed as Vice President and General Manager of KSNT-TV , KTMJ-TV , KTKA-TV , and MTKA-TV and as WICHITA, Kan. - Authorities say an 18-year-old who pointed a gun at a Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop last year died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Feb 27 Zipper King 1
missing child Christian Goodrich Feb 27 concerned cousin 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at March 04 at 7:01PM CST

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC