Asian dining treasure hiding in back of Wichita market
Grace Market's kimbap features two full maki sushi-style rolls of fish, vegetables and a little bit of kimchi for good measure. In the years since Guy Fieri first started driving around the country, the adventurous diner has been on the lookout for the mystical hole-in-the-wall eatery that somehow balances living in obscurity with the ability to turn a profit and stay in business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wichita State sucks
|Mon
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mon
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC