Ashes to go: Wichita church offers service at the curb
Rev. Jackie Carter of the Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church offered ashes and communion at the curbside of its church on South Kansas Ave on Ash Wednesday over the noon hour. Nita Young received the ashes Wednesday from the passenger seat of her car since she wasn't able to negotiate the steps into the church.
