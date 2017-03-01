Ashes to go: Wichita church offers se...

Ashes to go: Wichita church offers service at the curb

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Rev. Jackie Carter of the Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church offered ashes and communion at the curbside of its church on South Kansas Ave on Ash Wednesday over the noon hour. Nita Young received the ashes Wednesday from the passenger seat of her car since she wasn't able to negotiate the steps into the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Mon Zipper King 1
missing child Christian Goodrich Feb 27 concerned cousin 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC