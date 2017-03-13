After a long bagel drought, Wichita g...

After a long bagel drought, Wichita getting a new bagel shop

Wichita hasn't had a proper bagel shop since the early 2000s, when New York Bagel turned into Manhattan Bagel then disappeared completely. These days, those who aren't carb-hostile can still get a bagel in Wichita, but Panera is about the only non-grocery store vendor.

