After a long bagel drought, Wichita getting a new bagel shop
Wichita hasn't had a proper bagel shop since the early 2000s, when New York Bagel turned into Manhattan Bagel then disappeared completely. These days, those who aren't carb-hostile can still get a bagel in Wichita, but Panera is about the only non-grocery store vendor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|9 hr
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 9
|clb
|6
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC