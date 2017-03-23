Affidavit: Man who killed 16-year-old...

Affidavit: Man who killed 16-year-old thought gun had blanks in it

The man charged with second-degree reckless murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a south Wichita duplex earlier this month said he thought the gun was loaded with blank rounds when he pointed it at the teen. Fabian Juan Griffin said in a police interview that he and his friends sometimes pulled stunts on one another in the style of television show "Jackass" and that he had previously fired blanks from the black 9mm semi-automatic handgun that killed Casey James Lawrukiewicz.

