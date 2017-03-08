Ad firma s leadership shuffle includes Wichita promotions

Sullivan Higdon & Sink announced a series of promotions and a change to its leadership structure following last month's retirement of its last managing partner, Rand Mikulecky. The advertising and public relations firm said the restructuring includes the promotions of four vice presidents: Lathi de Silva and P. Scott Flemming, who are now managing directors of its Wichita office, and Tony Robinson and Jim Vranicar, who were promoted to chief financial officer and chief operating officer, respectively.

