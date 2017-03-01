AARP opens Wichita office
An open house was held Saturday at the satellite location at the Atwater Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. The AARP provides advocacy, information and services intended for those 50 and older. The AARP is teaming up with the Atwater center and other local organizations to offer workshops on topics such as caregiving, jobs and finances.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|2 hr
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|15 hr
|klondike89
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Feb 27
|Zipper King
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
