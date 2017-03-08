A dozen Kansas tornadoes among Mondaya s outbreak
Monday's tornado outbreak featured 72 tornadoes in eight different states spanning America's midsection, according to information released by national weather officials. That total includes 12 tornadoes reported in Kansas, stretching from the northeast corner of the state to near Leon in the Wichita metropolitan area.
