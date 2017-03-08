50 percent of Clark County fire conta...

50 percent of Clark County fire contained

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It takes a crew of six an hour to replace a single electrical pole and they have to replace hundreds across sometimes uneven terrain in order to get the power grid in southwestern Kansas working again. Steve Hazen thinks he will finally get some sleep Tuesday night after 31 hours of trying to keep his house and property protected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 13 hr clb 6
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted 15 hr Paula 3
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Wed Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC