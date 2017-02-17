Woman shot through front door hospitalized in critical condition
A woman shot Sunday night after a man fired through the front screen door of a south Wichita home was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say a man knocked on the door of a home in the 1700 block of South Water, asked for a person by name when someone answered and then fired a gun once at about 10 p.m. The bullet struck a 32-year-old woman.
