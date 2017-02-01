Woman convicted of sex with foster child is back in jail
A former family support worker on probation for having sex with a 16-year-old foster child has been arrested for an alleged probation violation. Bridgett Martinez, 32, of Bel Aire, was arrested Tuesday and is being held in jail for an alleged probation violation, jail records show.
