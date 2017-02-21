Woman charged with murder in boyfrienda s death

A Wichita woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend while driving at Kellogg and Meridian earlier this month has been charged with second-degree intentional murder. Wichita police responding to a shooting call at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 found Crystal K. Rotramel, 30, sitting on a curb on the eastbound Kellogg on-ramp and 40-year-old Richard J. Hamm Jr. dead in the passenger seat of the car they'd both been in.

