Woman charged with murder in boyfrienda s death
A Wichita woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend while driving at Kellogg and Meridian earlier this month has been charged with second-degree intentional murder. Wichita police responding to a shooting call at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5 found Crystal K. Rotramel, 30, sitting on a curb on the eastbound Kellogg on-ramp and 40-year-old Richard J. Hamm Jr. dead in the passenger seat of the car they'd both been in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger pls help
|Mon
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC