Wichitan tried to get nearly $125,000 in bogus loans, U.S. attorney says
A Wichita man was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of using stolen identities to apply for car loans, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Reu Charles Chamberlain, 30, has been charged with three counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the release.
