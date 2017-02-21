WichitaLiberty.TV: Dr. James Otteson ...

WichitaLiberty.TV: Dr. James Otteson on capitalism

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice For Liberty in Wichita

In this episode of WichitaLiberty.TV: Dr. James Otteson is executive director of the BB&T Center for the Study of Capitalism, the Thomas W. Smith Presidential Chair in Business Ethics, and Professor of Economics at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was in Wichita to speak at the Bastiat Society and stopped by the WichitaLiberty.TV studios to discuss capitalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) 17 hr Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 13 Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,138,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC