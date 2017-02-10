Wichitaa s Jeff Pickering, a best steel guitar player west of the Mississippi,a dies
The soulful way he plucked his strings occasionally brought tears to people's eyes, say people in the Wichita music scene. He was the kind of guy that - when he was sick - attracted bands of bluegrass musicians to jam by his bedside.
