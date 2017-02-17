Wichitaa s biggest, fanciest picnic p...

Wichitaa s biggest, fanciest picnic planned for a secret spot in March

The latest project by the Yellowbrick Street Team , a group whose goal is to make Wichita "more livable and lovable" through small-scale efforts, is called "ICT Flash Dine" and will result in a giant, upscale picnic. Here's how it will work: People interested in participating will sign up on an e-mail list at http://www.yellowbrickstreetteam.org/ict-flash-dine .

