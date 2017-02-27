Wichita woman sentenced for taking dead grandmothera s payments

A Wichita woman who continued to receive her grandmother's Social Security payments after her death was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Monday, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Verlarina Ruth Collins, 49, was sentenced to 45 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding the Social Security Administration of more than $40,000 between 2007 and 2013, according to the release.

