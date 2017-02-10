Wichita weather: Breezy north winds give cooler Sunday temperatures extra bite
Sunday will be chillier than the last two days, forecasters say, with highs in the low 50s and stinging north winds on a mostly cloudy day. That's still above average for this point of February, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 4
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC