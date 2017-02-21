Wichita school district names Distinguished Classroom Teachers
Ashley Cavazos poses with her kindergarten students at Cloud Elementary School after receiving a 2017 Distinguished Classroom Teacher Award on Friday. Distinguished Teacher Award winners from Christa McAuliffe Academy are, from left, Susan Moore , Cathy Boote and Katherine Skinner .
