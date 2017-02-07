Wichita police officer hit, critically injured by fleeing suspect in stolen vehicle
Wichita police and other law enforcement converge at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner. Wichita police and other law enforcement converge Tuesday at an area near Pawnee and Santa Fe after an emergency call about an officer in trouble went out on the scanner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 5
|WASUP
|20
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 4
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC