Wichita officer jailed on suspicion of rape
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Monday that Marlon T. Woolcock, 31, was booked on the count after a 31-year-old woman reported a sexual assault in the 1300 block of North Ohio. Woolcock and the woman are acquaintances, he said.
