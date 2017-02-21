Wichita native Schlapp in middle of Yiannopoulos furor
Wichita native Matt Schlapp took heat over the Conservative Political Action Conference inviting far-right provocateur and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at its annual conference this week. In addition to Yiannopoulos' many past offensive comments , he recently seemed to defend pedophilia, saying that relationships with older men can be beneficial for young homosexuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danger pls help
|Mon
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC