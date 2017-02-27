Wichita mayor to speak at St. Johna s Lenten Luncheon Series
Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is the keynote speaker at St. John's Episcopal Church's Wednesday prayer services during Lent. The series theme is "places in our city where love and compassion bring healing and justice," according to a news release.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
