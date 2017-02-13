Wichita man sentenced to 58 years in shooting death
Sedgwick County Judge Ben Burgess sentenced Travis Johnson to 698 months in prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of JaRon Sanders last year, or 58 years. On Feb. 21, 2016, Johnson and Sanders were arguing in the street in front of Sanders' home in the 600 block of North Erie.
