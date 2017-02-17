Wichita man injured in Sunday morning Turnpike crash

A man was injured early Sunday when part of a vehicle struck him after a two-vehicle collision on the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita. Timothy Williams, 55, of Wichita was transported for medical attention, according to a Kansas Turnpike Authority accident report, after being struck by the driver's side mirror from a disabled car after the disabled car was hit by another vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.