Wichita man found guilty in OU football player's death

A Wichita man, who was identified as the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet pickup involved in a fatal wreck in fall 2015 outside Ottawa, was found guilty of one count of vehicular homicide midday Thursday in Franklin County District Court, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa.

