Wichita man arrested following shooting near Valley Center
According to a Sedgwick County Jail booking report, Michael L. Phillips, 36, was arrested and booked Sunday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and three additional battery or assault charges. A 22-year-old man died at a local hospital at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after a reported shooting at a residence in the 8300 block of North 94th Street West, which is a few miles west of Valley Center, according to a spokesman with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|14 min
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC