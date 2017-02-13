Wichita man arrested following shooting near Valley Center

According to a Sedgwick County Jail booking report, Michael L. Phillips, 36, was arrested and booked Sunday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and three additional battery or assault charges. A 22-year-old man died at a local hospital at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday after a reported shooting at a residence in the 8300 block of North 94th Street West, which is a few miles west of Valley Center, according to a spokesman with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

