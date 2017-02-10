Wichita is losing one of its frozen treat purveyors
Wichita's two Rita's Italian Ice stores are not going to reopen after all, franchisee Jay Miller said today. Miller, along with his brother and partner Jeff, will instead close the stores at 2929 N. Rock Road and 1021 E. Douglas permanently.
