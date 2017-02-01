Wichita high school works to inspire ...

Wichita high school works to inspire reading

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

"I am a very shy person. That's why math has always appealed to me - you don't have to talk, to write, to express yourself," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Wed Jamie Dundee 4
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Wed Le Jimbo 24
Domestic abuse Wed Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC