Wichita has much to be proud of
Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis designed a Wichita-themed mural that's on the west wall of the College Hill Deli and has become one of the most popular places to take a picture. Since it opened in 2010 with a sold-out concert by country star Brad Paisley, Intrust Bank Arena has put on hundreds of events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Thu
|davy
|6
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC