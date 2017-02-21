Wichita father convicted of raping 5-year-old twin daughters
Jurors deliberated for around two hours before delivering a guilty verdict last week against a Wichita father accused of raping and sodomizing his twin daughters. The girls were 5 and in pre-kindergarten when their teacher became concerned for their welfare after they spoke of their father's genitalia during a classroom discussion about what the students did over Mother's Day in May 2015.
