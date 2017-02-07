Wichita East grad to argue Trump immi...

Wichita East grad to argue Trump immigration case today

3 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A series of unexpected events has thrust an East High graduate to the center of a national political firestorm this week. August E. Flentje will argue on behalf of the Justice Department that a federal judge in Washington State incorrectly overturned President Donald Trump's effort to ban immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

