Wichita businessman Sam Williams confirmed as revenue secretary
Williams will preside over the department responsible for the collection of taxes, alcoholic beverage control and the Division of Motor Vehicles. "Sam Williams is well qualified and well suited to lead the Department of Revenue," said Gov. Sam Brownback in a news release.
