Warm, dry February fueling drought fears
It's been so warm this month that there have been almost twice as many days with highs in the 70s in southern Kansas as there have been highs in the 30s. "That's almost half of the month," National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Darmofal said, a sliver of disbelief in his voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC