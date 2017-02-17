Wagonmasters throw together chili fee...

Wagonmasters throw together chili feed to help injured officer

9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Usually, the Wichita Wagonmasters cook large amounts of chili only in September for the popular Wichita Wagonmaster's Downtown Chili Cookoff . On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Wagonmasters will be putting on a chili feed in Old Town Square , Second and Mead, with the goal of raising money to benefit Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn, who suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain after being run over by a stolen car on on Feb. 7. He's still in critical condition at a local hospital.

