Van Gogh murals, a giant speed bumpsa coming to Old Town

Van Gogh murals and "giant speed bumps" will highlight a $3.5 million plan to make Old Town prettier and safer. The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved design plans for a full facelift to First and Second streets where they pass through the popular drinking, dining and entertainment district.

