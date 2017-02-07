Van Gogh murals, a giant speed bumpsa coming to Old Town
Van Gogh murals and "giant speed bumps" will highlight a $3.5 million plan to make Old Town prettier and safer. The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved design plans for a full facelift to First and Second streets where they pass through the popular drinking, dining and entertainment district.
