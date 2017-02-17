US wage gap puts rentals out of reach...

US wage gap puts rentals out of reach of single women: research

Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest US cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows. The Midwestern cities of Wichita, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma are the only two of the 50 largest cities where the median income of single women can pay for a studio or one-bedroom apartment, according to research by RentCafe.com, an online apartment search company.

