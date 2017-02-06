Uber, Lyft would pay per-trip fee at Wichita airport under new plan

The Airport Advisory Board on Monday recommended a new policy that would impose a new fee structure on taxis and other transportation operators - including newcomers Uber and possibly Lyft - at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. The Commercial Ground Transportation Fee Policy covers for-hire companies, including three taxi companies, eight limousine and shuttle companies, three charter bus operators as well as ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, which is negotiating with the airport to begin service here.

