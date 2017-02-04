Topeka, Auburn-Washburn districts app...

Topeka, Auburn-Washburn districts appealing student arrest data

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Ron Brown, center, Topeka USD 501 chief of police since 2010, hosted a training session Friday for Topeka-area school police officers. Brown said while federal data currently shows USD 501 arrested 1,633 students during the 2013-14 school year, that number is flawed and doesn't reflect his department's philosophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... 21 hr gossip70 1
Bryan Wooten Fri Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 24
Domestic abuse Feb 1 Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC