Thanks to public tips, gas station robbery suspect in jail

Thanks to tips from the public, a man police connected to gas station robberies earlier this month in Wichita and Andover is now in jail. Cody D. Elston, 24, of Derby, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of one count of aggravated robbery for the Feb. 5 hold-up of the Valero at 851 S. Meridian in Wichita.

