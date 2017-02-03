Teacher uses special handshakes to co...

Teacher uses special handshakes to connect with students

A teacher at Mueller Elementary School in Wichita, Kansas is getting a lot of attention on social media after learning special handshakes for each of her 20 students. Jerusha Willenborg said she was high-fiving and fist-bumping her students at the end of the day, when one student added a little something extra.

