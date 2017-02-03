Teacher uses special handshakes to connect with students
A teacher at Mueller Elementary School in Wichita, Kansas is getting a lot of attention on social media after learning special handshakes for each of her 20 students. Jerusha Willenborg said she was high-fiving and fist-bumping her students at the end of the day, when one student added a little something extra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|7 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Domestic abuse
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC