Susan Wagle taking on Brownback and AFP

Susan Wagle taking on Brownback and AFP

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, didn't mince words in a recent commentary , saying that Gov. Sam Brownback's budget plan is "neither structurally sound nor fiscally conservative." She noted that Brownback's plan "depletes the state's assets, neglects to pay scheduled retirement fund payments, and allows some Kansans to skirt income taxes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) 22 hr hitch boy 16
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Mon Carla 2
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Feb 9 NikeBoy205 21
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Feb 1 Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,898,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC