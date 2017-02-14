Susan Wagle taking on Brownback and AFP
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, didn't mince words in a recent commentary , saying that Gov. Sam Brownback's budget plan is "neither structurally sound nor fiscally conservative." She noted that Brownback's plan "depletes the state's assets, neglects to pay scheduled retirement fund payments, and allows some Kansans to skirt income taxes."
