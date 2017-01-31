Summer food program seeking sponsors to feed Kansas kids

The summer food program, paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the state, aims to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. Last summer the program served a record 1.32 million meals - including at 41 Kid Power Cafe sites in the Wichita area - but fell short of meeting the needs of hungry kids , state officials said.

